A girl resembling Durdona Qurbonova was spotted in Dubai (video)

·229·Culture
A girl resembling Durdona Qurbonova was spotted in Dubai (video)

After spotting a girl on actress Durdona Qurbonova's Instagram page who closely resembles her, Hayotjon Kasimov addressed her jokingly.

While sharing a video of the girl, he said, “What is Durdona Qurbonova doing in Dubai?” The footage spread across social media in a short time, prompting various reactions from users.

Some people said the girl resembles Durdona Qurbonova, while others emphasized that there is a noticeable difference between them.

The actress herself also commented on the video, saying, "Such a sweet girl."

How much do you think the girl in the video resembles Durdona Qurbonova? Share your opinion in the comments.

Durdona QurbonovaDubaiHayotjon Kasimov
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