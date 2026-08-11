Frazer Clarke Predicts the Winner of the Itauma–Hrgović Super Fight

Frazer Clarke, the 2021 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist and British heavyweight boxer, has shared his prediction for the highly anticipated clash between fellow fighter Moses Itauma (14-0, 12 KO) and Croatia’s Filip Hrgović (20-1, 15 KO).

This important bout between two heavyweight boxing stars will be contested for the IBF championship belt.

“Itauma’s toughest test and speed in the ring”

Frazer Clarke stressed that the upcoming fight would be difficult for both boxers, but made it clear that his belief in a victory for the young and explosive Itauma was well founded:

“As far as I know, Filip will be the toughest opponent of Itauma’s career. However, I believe Moses will win. I have a great deal of respect for this man because he is not only an outstanding fighter but also conducts himself impeccably outside the ring. Itauma’s speed and movement could play a decisive role in the upcoming bout”Frazer Clarke said.

The August 21 title fight and memories of the Tokyo Olympics

For the record, the headline bout between Moses Itauma and Filip Hrgović in the heavyweight division for the IBF world championship belt will take place on August 21 .

We remind you that the author of this prediction, Frazer Clarke, lost to legendary Uzbek boxer and Olympic and world champion Bakhodir Jalolov in the semifinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and had to settle for a bronze medal.

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