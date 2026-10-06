Uzbekistan national team lost to South Korea away
The Uzbekistan national team was the guest of one of Asia's most powerful teams, South Korea, as part of an international friendly match. In the tense clash held at the "Yongin Mireu" Stadium in Yongin, the hosts won 2:0.
The match against the Korean team, reinforced by Asian and world football stars, served as an important test for the coaching staff to try out the squad and prepare for the highest-tempo games.
Early goal and a strike in the second half
The match began with active attacks from the hosts:
Son Heung-min's early goal (7th minute): As early as the 7th minute of the match, Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min opened the scoring, giving his team an early lead (1:0);
Oh Se-hun extended the lead (60th minute): In the 60th minute of the second half, host striker Oh Se-hun scored the second goal into the net guarded by Abduvohid Nematov, setting the final score (2:0).
Match protocol and lineups:
Friendly match
Republic of Korea – Uzbekistan 2:0
Goals: Son Heung-min (7), Oh Se-hun (60).
Location: Yongin, "Yongin Mireu" Stadium.
Starting lineups of the teams:
Republic of Korea: 21. Jo Hyeon-woo, 2. Lee Han-beom, 3. Kim Tae-hyun, 5. Kim Tae-hyun, 7. Son Heung-min, 10. Lee Jae-sung, 11. Hwang Hee-chan, 16. Park Jin-seop, 19. Lee Kang-in ("PSG"), 20. Oh Se-hun, 26. Cho Hyun-taek.
Uzbekistan: 12. Abduvohid Nematov, 2. Abdukodir Khusanov ("Lens") (Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, 83), 4. Behruz Karimov, 5. Jahongir Orozov, 6. Akmal Mozgovoy (Diyor Kholmatov, 83), 9. Odil Khamrobekov (Khusayn Norchaev, 69), 10. Aziz Ganiev (Sherzod Esanov, 46), 13. Sherzod Nasrullaev (Mahmud Makhamadjonov, 69), 14. Eldor Shomurodov, 17. Doston Hamdamov (Aziz Amonov, 46), 22. Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Aziz Kholmurodov, 83).
Booking (yellow card): Sherzod Esanov (Uzbekistan, 47).
Coaches' experience and tactical changes
Many tactical tests were carried out within our national team during the match:
A number of substitutions: Aziz Amonov and Sherzod Esanov were brought onto the pitch at the beginning of the second half. In the 69th minute, Khusayn Norchaev was brought in to strengthen the attacking line and Mahmud Makhamadjonov on the flank;
Opportunity for youth: In the final part of the match, Abdumajidov, Kholmurodov, and Kholmatov joined the game from the bench, replacing Khusanov, Fayzullaev, and Mozgovoy;
Lessons and conclusions: This sparring match against high-pressing stars such as Lee Kang-in, Hwang Hee-chan, and Son Heung-min proved to be very valuable experience to identify shortcomings in the defensive line and increase physical tempo ahead of major official tournaments.
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