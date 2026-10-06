Reports claim wedding was cancelled in Tashkent due to mahr demands

Reports have circulated on social media stating that a wedding in Tashkent was cancelled during the religious marriage ceremony due to a disagreement over mahr (dowry).

According to the circulated information, a citizen identifying as an eyewitness stated that the bride's paternal aunt demanded a two-room apartment as mahr. It was also reported that the groom was asked to promise to buy the house and to record this promise on video.

It is said that the groom did not agree to this condition and left the house where the marriage ceremony was taking place.

So far, no official information has been provided regarding when and where the incident occurred, nor about the reactions of the bride and groom and their relatives.

For context, the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan has noted that mahr is a right belonging to the woman in marriage and is considered the bride's personal property.