Counterfeit money worth 51.5 million soums detected in Namangan

A case involving the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit money was uncovered in the city of Namangan. The operation was carried out jointly by the State Security Service departments for the Jizzax and Namangan regions, along with customs authorities.

During the operation, two individuals were detained: a resident of the Pop district born in 1989 and a resident of the Izboskan district born in 1999. It was revealed that they were engaged in producing and selling counterfeit banknotes in denominations of 20 thousand, 50 thousand, 100 thousand, and 200 thousand soums.

At the time of the operation, the two individuals were caught red-handed when they sold a total of 37.4 million soums in counterfeit money to a undercover buyer for 7.5 million soums.

Furthermore, during personal searches of the detainees and an inspection of the interior of a "Lacetti" car driven by one of them, another 6.4 million soums in counterfeit money was discovered.

During the operational event, the home of the resident living in the Izboskan district was also searched. From there, 7.7 million soums in counterfeit money, 145 sheets of white paper with images of banknotes in various denominations, a computer, a color printer, and other items were seized in accordance with procedural rules.

A criminal case has been initiated against the two individuals in connection with the reported incident. Investigative actions are currently underway, and measures are being taken to determine the extent of their criminal connections.