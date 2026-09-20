A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone

A video capturing an unusually large watermelon has been spreading on social networks, attracting the attention of users. The video shows a farmer carrying a huge watermelon weighing approximately 75 kilograms on his shoulder.

The video showcases a melon crop that is several times larger than regular watermelons. The farmer states that it weighs about 75 kilograms.

"Whoever can hold this watermelon vertically on their shoulder, I will give a cash prize," he appealed.

In his video, the farmer invited social media followers and bloggers to participate in this unusual challenge.

Meanwhile, the proposal to hold the giant watermelon vertically on one's shoulder has sparked various discussions in the comments under the video.