Exchange rates for October 7 have been announced

·9·Economy
Exchange rates for October 7 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for October 7, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar rose by 12.34 soums to reach 11,790.79 soums.

• The Euro rose by 86.93 soums to become 13,285.86 soums.
• The Russian ruble fell by 0.57 soums to 137.78 soums.
• The British pound rose by 75.28 soums to become 15,655.81 soums.
• The Japanese yen rose by 0.18 soums to reach 74.63 soums.
• The Swiss franc rose by 26.81 soums to become 14,198.93 soums.
• The Chinese yuan rose by 1.84 soums to reach 1,758.61 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanOctober 7 2026dollar rateseuro rates
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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