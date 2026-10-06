MrBeast to Visit Tashkent: 200 Fans Can Meet Him

·28·Uzbekistan
MrBeast to Visit Tashkent: 200 Fans Can Meet Him

Jimmy Donaldson, one of the world's most famous YouTube bloggers known as MrBeast, will arrive in Tashkent on October 9. Interestingly, there is an opportunity to participate in his public event in Uzbekistan, but not all applicants will be admitted; only randomly selected participants from those who registered will be able to attend the meeting.

The event is being organized at the initiative of the Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan. This will be MrBeast's first visit to Central Asia.

Who can attend the event?

Participation in the meeting is free, but there are certain requirements.

According to official information, participants must be over 18 years old and able to personally be in Tashkent on October 9. Registration alone does not guarantee entry to the event.

Participants will be randomly selected by a computer from among those who registered. Selected individuals will receive event details and a personal QR code.

Event spots are personal. They cannot be transferred, sold, or exchanged with another person.

When does registration close?

Registration started at 12:00 on October 6 and will run until 12:00 on October 8. Each participant can apply only once. Duplicate or automated applications will be excluded before the selection process.

The official registration platform requires a passport or ID card, an active email address, and an Uzbek phone number.

What program awaits MrBeast fans?

The organizers plan to hold the meeting not as a simple communication format, but as an interactive program.

Various games and quizzes await the participants. In particular, a Q&A session dedicated to lesser-known facts about MrBeast and his activities will be organized. Winners are promised valuable prizes.

Why is MrBeast's visit to Tashkent important?

Jimmy Donaldson is considered one of the largest content creators on the YouTube platform. He is known for large-scale projects, high-budget videos, competitions, and show formats with a large number of participants. His channels reach over 500 million subscribers.

The Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan noted that MrBeast's visit could open new opportunities for local YouTube creators, bring them closer to the international media environment, and provide an incentive to raise content creation standards.

The most important warning

The organizers urged fans to beware of fake links and offers distributed on behalf of MrBeast or his representatives.

No payment is required for admission to the event. The organizers also stated that they will not ask for bank card details or security codes.

Therefore, although the opportunity to see MrBeast in Tashkent has generated immense interest, entry to the event is not guaranteed: final participants will be selected randomly only from applications that meet the requirements.

This visit demonstrates not only the arrival of the famous blogger in Uzbekistan, but also the expanding opportunities for local creators to reach the global YouTube arena.

MrBeastTashkentArt and Culture Development Foundation of UzbekistanYouTube blogger
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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