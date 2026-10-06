Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded UN's highest honor — the Agricola Medal

On October 6, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), who is visiting our country. The head of the prestigious international organization arrived in Tashkent to participate in the international conference dedicated to World Cotton Day and the second forum on the agri-food systems of landlocked developing countries.

During the negotiations, issues of ensuring food security, introducing advanced science and artificial intelligence into the agrarian sector, and taking strategic partnership to a new level were thoroughly discussed.

Historical reality: Membership in the FAO Council and the international hub in Tashkent

At the meeting, it was particularly emphasized that practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and FAO in recent years has risen to an unprecedented level:

27 joint projects: A new five-year program has been adopted within the framework of bilateral relations, and 27 high-value projects are currently being actively implemented;

First time in the FAO Council: For the first time in its history, Uzbekistan was elected to the FAO Council , the organization's main governing body, for the 2028–2029 term;

Agro-innovation hub: Tomorrow, a comprehensive Agro-innovation hub intended for landlocked developing countries will be officially launched in Tashkent;

Artificial intelligence and green finance: During the dialogue, an agreement was reached on digitizing agriculture, introducing artificial intelligence (AI) into the management of crop lands and water resources, and attracting international "climate finance" funds.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded the high Agricola Medal

At the end of the dialogue, which took place in a sincere and friendly spirit, Qu Dongyu solemnly presented the head of our state with the organization's highest award — the Agricola Medal:

Reason for recognition: The award was presented as a symbol of high recognition of the President of Uzbekistan's decisive reforms and achievements in guaranteeing food security in the region and internationally, developing the agrarian sector and modern water-saving infrastructure;

History of the award: Established in 1977 by the UN FAO structure, this prestigious medal is awarded to prominent state and public figures of the world who have made an incomparable contribution to ending hunger, reducing poverty, and forming sustainable food chains in the world.

This event once again proved on the international stage that Uzbekistan's position in global environmental and food diplomacy is growing steadily stronger.