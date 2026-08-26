Ocean temperatures reach unprecedented levels: scientists concerned

The world's oceans have recorded their highest temperatures since observations began. Scientists announced that the sea surface temperature has set a new historical record, as reported by Bloomberg.

According to data from Europe's Copernicus Earth observation program, which has been monitoring these indicators consistently since 1979, on August 22 of this year, the average global sea surface temperature reached 21.1 degrees. Thus, the previous record was broken. Previously, the highest figure was

21.09 degrees, which was recorded in March 2024. The new result shows that changes in ocean temperatures are becoming increasingly serious. Researchers believe that several factors acting simultaneously caused such high temperatures. In particular,

the El Niño phenomenon and decades of human-induced warming have combined to drive ocean temperatures to record levels. Copernicus experts emphasize that the record temperature in August is particularly alarming, as global ocean temperatures usually peak in the Southern Hemisphere during

March and April. Therefore, recording such a result in August is considered a serious warning signal by scientists. Rising ocean temperatures can affect not only marine and ocean ecosystems but also climate processes across the entire planet. Warming water contributes to sea-level rise and increases the likelihood of extreme weather events.

Experts note that warmer oceans transfer more

heat and moisture to the atmosphere. This can lead to more intense storms, anomalous heat, and other severe weather events on land. Furthermore, high ocean temperatures cause another significant problem: warmer oceans

absorb less carbon dioxide. As a result, the amount of this greenhouse gas in the atmosphere may increase, further accelerating climate change.For this reason, scientists emphasize the need to regularly monitor temperature changes in the oceans and conduct in-depth studies of their impact on the global climate.

Shu bois olimlar okeanlardagi harorat o‘zgarishini muntazam kuzatish va uning global iqlimga ta’sirini chuqur o‘rganish zarurligini ta’kidlamoqda.