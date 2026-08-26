Aziz Ganiev leaves UAE club: where is the national team member heading?

The 28-year-old midfielder of the Uzbekistan national team Aziz Ganiev has parted ways with the UAE club Al Bataeh. The club's press service announced that the cooperation between the parties has been officially terminated.

The Uzbek legionnaire, who had been representing Al Bataeh since the summer of 2024, originally had a contract running until the summer of 2027. However, by mutual agreement, the contract was terminated prematurely, and the player has become a free agent.

Time at Al Bataeh and career path

Aziz Ganiev is one of the few Uzbek midfielders with significant experience in the UAE Pro League:

Experience in the UAE championship: Having played in the Emirates league before joining Al Bataeh, the midfielder gained the attention of local fans for his combativeness in the center of the pitch and powerful shots;

Career at Al Bataeh: Since 2024, he has appeared in important matches for the club and acted as one of the prominent members of the starting lineup.

Where will Ganiev's next destination be?

The 28-year-old midfielder becoming a free agent has increased interest from a number of clubs in the transfer market:

Offers from UAE clubs: According to local media reports, several teams in the UAE championship intend to sign Ganiev and are ready to start initial negotiations;

Other options: The player's free agent status allows him to freely evaluate offers not only from the Middle East but also from other leading Asian leagues.

Although Aziz Ganiev's new team has not been officially announced yet, the name of his next club is expected to be clarified in the coming days.