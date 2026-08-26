Man who believed in the number 7 became a millionaire in an instant

·78·World
Man who believed in the number 7 became a millionaire in an instant

A man living in the US state of North Carolina, who for years considered the number 7 to be his lucky number, won a huge lottery prize. He became the owner of a $1 million grand prize through a scratch-off card he bought for just $10.

Thomas Munoz, a resident of Biscoe, said he bought a scratch-off card from a local store called “Triple Red 777 Jackpot” precisely because of his belief in the number 7. This number has special significance in his life, and he has always considered 7 to be his favorite and lucky number.

Munoz noted that this number is also connected to his birth date. Since he was born on the 7th day of 1977, he developed a special connection to the number 7.

He didn't wait long after buying the scratch-off card and scratched it immediately. Upon seeing the result, he could hardly believe his eyes — the ticket had brought him the $1 million grand prize. Munoz said his lucky number truly brought him great fortune and recalled those moments with great excitement. According to him, when he realized he had won, joy filled his entire body and he felt an intense rush of emotion.

Thus, the number that had been a symbol of luck for Munoz for years,

the number 7, proved itself once again and turned him into a millionaire in an instant. bu safar ham o‘zini oqladi va uni bir zumda millionerga aylantirdi.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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