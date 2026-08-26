How did the Netherlands coach respond to being the third candidate?

One of the most unexpected and sensational appointments in European football has officially taken place. On August 25, former star and manager ofBarcelona, Xavi Hernandez was introduced to the public as the head coach of the Netherlands national football team.

The 46-year-old Spanish specialist signed a long-term contract with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) running until the summer of 2030.

Coaching shortlist: Guardiola, Slot, and Xavi

At the official press conference, KNVB technical director Nigel de Jong revealed the secrets behind the negotiations. According to him, the federation initially considered two specialists — Manchester Citymanager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool head coach Arne Slot :

“After that, we focused all our attention on Xavi. The negotiations were intense over the last four weeks. We met several times at Xavi's home in Barcelona, and he also visited the Netherlands. Xavi considers himself a child of Dutch football and fully shares our philosophy. He strives for attractive football, high pressing, dominance, and constant ball control. This was the right choice for us.”, said de Jong.

“Even if I'm third, I'm on the podium”: Humor and confession from Xavi

To the journalists' sharp question: “How does it feel to know you were the third choice after Guardiola and Slot?” the Spanish coach replied with high spirits and humor, drawing applause from the room:

The honor of Dutch football: “For me, this is a huge honor — after all, this is the great Netherlands. As a child, I watched their games and fell in love with beautiful football. I want my team to play the same way. That is my main goal. It doesn't matter if I was the third or tenth choice.”;

Podium humor: “Being behind Guardiola and Slot is not a bad result, right? At least we are on the podium!”, Xavi replied with a laugh.

Aiming to combine the Johan Cruyff school and the Barcelona style with Dutch football traditions, Xavi is expected to lead the 'Oranje' to new victories in the 2026 World Cup and beyond.