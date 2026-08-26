Crazy comeback after 0:2: How did Al Nassr win? (video)

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Crazy comeback after 0:2: How did Al Nassr win? (video)

Saudi Arabia The central match of the 3rd round of the Pro League, held at the Prince Abdullah Al-Dabil Stadium in Dammam, provided fans with a real football thriller. Despite being down to ten men in the 12th minute and trailing 0:2, Riyadh's Al Nassr secured a fantastic 3:2 victory away against Al Ettifaq.

The flow of events from the start of the match to the final seconds turned it into one of the most entertaining and resilient games of the season.

Red card, 0:2 and Ronaldo substituted

The game started with a disastrous scenario for the Riyadh side:

  • Goalkeeper sent off: In the 12th minute, Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento received a straight red card and left the pitch, forcing his team to play with 10 men;

  • Consecutive goals from the hosts: Taking advantage of the numerical superiority, Al Ettifaq increased the pressure and opened the scoring in the 31st minute through Ondrej Duda’s goal. In stoppage time of the first half (45+1), Alvaro Medran made it 2:0;

  • Second half without Ronaldo: Club captain and leader Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted at halftime, and the Riyadh side returned to the pitch without their leader.

Sadio Mane’s benefit: 3 goals in 16 minutes

In the second half, the 10-man Al Nassr showed true fighting spirit, shocking the hosts:

  • 74th minute (A glimmer of hope): Sadio Mane hit the target, narrowing the gap (2:1);

  • 77th minute (Equalizer): Just 3 minutes later, following activity in the penalty area, defender Abdulelah Al-Amri restored parity (2:2);

  • 90th minute (Winning point): As the regulation time was coming to an end, Sadio Mane scored his second goal, completing a brace and giving Al Nassr a 3:2 victory.

Saudi Pro League. Match report 3rd round:

  • Al Ettifaq — Al Nassr 2:3

  • Goals: Duda 31, Medran 45+1 — Mane 74, 90, Al-Amri 77;

  • Red card: Bento 12 (Al Nassr).

Absolute leadership with 9 points

After this victory, Al Nassr reached 9 points, strengthening their position as the sole leader of the Pro League with a 100% record. Al Ettifaq, having lost the intense battle, remained in 6th place with 6 points.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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