How much should a school bag weigh? Official standards and important rules

·21·Society
How much should a school bag weigh? Official standards and important rules

Ahead of the new academic year, school markets are bustling with activity. However, when purchasing school supplies and bags for children, special attention must be paid not only to their appearance, but above all, to their weight. Specialists and doctors warn that a backpack exceeding the norm has a serious negative impact on a child's back, spine, and posture (risk of scoliosis).

According to medical recommendations, the weight of a backpack, including all textbooks and notebooks inside, should not exceed 10–15 percent of the student's total body weight.

Official weight standards set for school bags in Uzbekistan

Based on the age and physical development of students, the following strict standards for school bag weight are established across grade levels:

  • For grades 1–2: maximum up to 1.5 kg;

  • For grades 3–4: maximum up to 2 kg;

  • For grades 5–6: maximum up to 2.5 kg;

  • For grades 7–8: maximum up to 3.5 kg;

  • For grades 9–11: maximum up to 4 kg.

Bags heavier than these norms can lead to chronic pain in the child's shoulder muscles and slow down their height growth.

What should parents pay attention to?

Experts recommend following these simple yet important rules to protect children's health throughout the academic year:

  • Daily check: Inspect your child's bag every day and remove any extra books, toys, and unnecessary items that are not related to the next day's schedule;

  • Anatomical back (orthopedic): When choosing a bag, make sure its back is firm with soft padding (orthopedic) and the straps are wide;

  • Using both straps: Teach your child to always wear the bag on both shoulders rather than just one — this ensures an even distribution of weight across the body.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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