Holiday gift from the President: 852 convicts pardoned

On the occasion of the next anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan, an important decree was signed by the head of our state as a bright example of humanism and tolerance. Accordingly, a total of 852 convicts who have sincerely repented of their deeds and firmly embarked on the path of correction have been pardoned.

This decree brings joy to hundreds of families on the eve of the holiday and allows convicts to return to the embrace of their loved ones.

Scope of complete release from punishment and reduction of terms

In accordance with the Presidential decree, the following reliefs were applied to the pardoned individuals:

Fully released from punishment: 604 individuals were completely released from the main punishment;

Conditional release: 115 convicts were released on parole ahead of schedule;

Lighter punishments: The punishment measures assigned to 52 individuals were replaced with a lighter type of punishment;

Reduction of terms: The prison terms of another 81 convicts deprived of liberty were significantly reduced.

Categories of the pardoned: Women, youth, and foreigners

Within the framework of this act of humanism, special attention was paid to socially vulnerable segments of society: