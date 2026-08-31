Holiday gift from the President: 852 convicts pardoned

·0·Society
Holiday gift from the President: 852 convicts pardoned

On the occasion of the next anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan, an important decree was signed by the head of our state as a bright example of humanism and tolerance. Accordingly, a total of 852 convicts who have sincerely repented of their deeds and firmly embarked on the path of correction have been pardoned.

This decree brings joy to hundreds of families on the eve of the holiday and allows convicts to return to the embrace of their loved ones.

Scope of complete release from punishment and reduction of terms

In accordance with the Presidential decree, the following reliefs were applied to the pardoned individuals:

  • Fully released from punishment: 604 individuals were completely released from the main punishment;

  • Conditional release: 115 convicts were released on parole ahead of schedule;

  • Lighter punishments: The punishment measures assigned to 52 individuals were replaced with a lighter type of punishment;

  • Reduction of terms: The prison terms of another 81 convicts deprived of liberty were significantly reduced.

Categories of the pardoned: Women, youth, and foreigners

Within the framework of this act of humanism, special attention was paid to socially vulnerable segments of society:

  • Youth and the elderly: Youth make up 375 of the pardoned, while 37 are individuals over 60 years of age;

    • Women: 49 female convicts were included in the list;

    • Foreign citizens: 7 foreign nationals were also included in the pardon list;

    • Members of prohibited organizations: 63 individuals who sincerely repented, chose the right path, and previously participated in the activities of prohibited organizations were also given the opportunity to return to a free life.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it backDid you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it backYesterday, 22:16A copy of the Quran attracts attention after a fire in Almalyk...A copy of the Quran attracts attention after a fire in Almalyk...Yesterday, 20:07Large fire breaks out at market in AlmalykLarge fire breaks out at market in AlmalykYesterday, 10:38How much should a school bag weigh? Official standards and important rulesHow much should a school bag weigh? Official standards and important rulesYesterday, 07:14Should penalties for road rage be tightened?Should penalties for road rage be tightened?Yesterday, 07:07Will the rules for ground-floor apartments change starting from September 1?Will the rules for ground-floor apartments change starting from September 1?Yesterday, 06:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back