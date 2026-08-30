Large fire breaks out at market in Almalyk

Today, on the morning of August 30, a fire occurred at the "Oydin Dehqon Bozori" located in the city of Almalyk, Tashkent region. This was reported by the regional Department of Emergency Situations.

According to the report, the fire broke out at 05:18 at the market located in the "Hamza" neighborhood of Almalyk. After the Emergency Situations Ministry received the alert, fire and rescue units immediately headed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the rescuers surrounded the fire and prevented it from spreading. The fire was completely extinguished at 07:12.

According to preliminary data, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident. The amount of damage caused to the market stalls and other facilities is currently unknown.

At present, the causes of the fire and the extent of the damage are being investigated by officials.