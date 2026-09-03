An expanded videoconference meeting has begun in Uzbekistan, dedicated to taking efforts to reduce poverty, ensure employment, and increase family incomes to a new, qualitatively higher level. Chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the meeting is critically analyzing both the significant positive indicators achieved recently and the irresponsibility, lack of initiative, and lower-level problems on the ground.

Positive changes in figures: The number of needy people decreased by 700 thousand

According to the presidential press service, concrete results are being achieved across the republic within the framework of the anti-poverty strategy:

The poverty rate is declining: At the beginning of the year, the poverty rate in the country dropped to 5.8 percent, and the number of needy population stood at 2 million 200 thousand people;

Today's indicator: As a result of implemented targeted measures, this figure has now been reduced to 1.5 million people ;

Model regions: 49 districts and 3,429 mahallas that have organized their work correctly and systematically are currently turning into regions free of unemployment and poverty.

"Opportunities are equal for everyone, but where is the result?": 159 districts under criticism

However, the picture across the republic is not uniform. While work is progressing in 49 districts, sharp criticism was voiced over the insufficient results in the activities of officials in the remaining 159 districts and cities and 5,536 mahallas:

The President emphasized that all regions were provided with equal financial resources, equal authority, and all necessary conditions;

Nevertheless, the inability of some leaders to utilize the created opportunities is increasing the disparity between regions.

Why is work faltering on the ground? Leaders' "hesitation" and lack of direction

The meeting openly pointed out the main factors behind the lack of expected results in the lower tier:

Clear instructions are not being given to the "Mahalla Seven": Higher-ranking officials responsible for this structure are not conveying clear methodologies and instructions on how to practically implement adopted decisions to employees in regions, districts, and mahallas;

Lack of objective assessment: Certain responsible officials do not know how to properly utilize the conditions and give a realistic assessment of the effectiveness of the "Seven's" activities;

Shunning responsibility and hesitation: It was noted that employees responsible for poverty and unemployment at the district and mahalla levels still harbor internal fear and hesitation, with many unwilling to take responsibility;

China's experience cited as an example: It was specifically recalled that China, a country with vast 50-year experience in poverty reduction, constantly provides new and precise instructions to the lower tier based on the demands of the times.

New tasks are expected to be assigned at the meeting to completely revise the poverty reduction system and strengthen the personal responsibility of every official.

In your opinion, how noticeable is the work of the "Mahalla Seven" in reducing poverty and unemployment in your mahalla? What kind of assistance (subsidies, vocational training, or preferential loans) should be provided first to put needy families on their feet? Leave your thoughts and observations in the comments!