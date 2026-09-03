Declaration not required for taking up to $10,000 out of Uzbekistan

·19·Uzbekistan
Declaration not required for taking up to $10,000 out of Uzbekistan

The procedure for exporting cash foreign currency from Uzbekistan is expected to change. According to the new regulations, individuals will be able to take out cash up to $10,000 without filling out a declaration. However, a customs declaration will still be required for amounts exceeding the specified limit.

This change is envisaged in the President's decree dated August 28. To introduce the new procedure, a relevant bill is to be developed by December 2027.

Under the current rules, when bringing cash into or taking it out of Uzbekistan, passengers must fill out a customs declaration if the amount exceeds the equivalent of 100 million soums.

Previously, the threshold for filling out a declaration was 70 million soums. Once the new procedure comes into effect, the limit for exporting cash foreign currency will be set in US dollars, and no declaration will be required for amounts up to $10,000.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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