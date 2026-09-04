Mahmud Mahamadjonov Transferred to Dinamo Makhachkala — A New Stepping Stone to Europe

The journey of young Uzbek talents toward European and Russian pitches continues. The Russian Premier League (RPL) club Dinamo Makhachkala has signed 23-year-old talented left-back Mahmud Mahamadjonov from Andijon to strengthen their squad. A 3-year contract has been signed with the player, who is a representative of the 'golden generation' of Uzbek football.

This transfer marks Mahamadjonov's first career move abroad and is considered a crucial step toward securing a spot in the national team and reaching Europe's top leagues.

What is the transfer fee? Rumors and official figures

The financial details of the deal sparked various debates in the press ahead of the transfer:

Andijon statement: According to the official information from the club, the Russian side paid a transfer fee of 250,000 US dollars for Mahamadjonov;

Russian media estimates: The publication Sport24 reported the deal value at 500,000 euros;

Transfermarkt valuation: The prestigious international portal valued this transfer at 215,000 euros , which fully aligns with the official sum announced by the Andijon management;

A 7-month breakthrough at Andijon: Although Mahmud played for the club for only seven months, he made 19 appearances in the Super League and 3 in the Uzbekistan Cup, recording 3 assists.

When did Dinamo notice him? What do the coaches say?

Andijon head coach Sergey Arslanov told Eurasia Football that the Dagestani club had been monitoring Mahamadjonov for a long time, and his beautiful goal against Dinamo during the winter training camp further fueled their interest.

Experts evaluate the 23-year-old left-back's unique qualities as follows:

Sergey Arslanov (Andijon head coach): “Mahmud can cover the entire left flank on his own. He has excellent ball control with his left foot, fast dribbling, and the ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations. Furthermore, he possesses the rare skill of throwing long-distance, powerful throw-ins.”;

Vadim Abramov (who coached him at Dinamo Samarkand): “He handles the ball brilliantly and knows how to join the attack, shoot, and score. His physical endurance is very high. However, he has one flaw—when he gets too carried away with the game, he doesn't manage to track back. If he improves his positional defense, he will become a huge star.”;

“Sports.ru” scouts' conclusion: Back in 2023, the famous A2M project included Mahamadjonov among the most promising Uzbek talents for the RPL and European clubs.

AFC Champions League Elite and the sensational goal against Argentina

Mahmud Mahamadjonov's international experience is also quite rich:

AFC Champions League Elite with Pakhtakor: He played in 6 matches in the continent's most prestigious competition, including against the star-studded Saudi club Al-Hilal;

U-20 World Cup memories: This generation, which became Asian champions in 2023, participated worthily in the World Cup. In the match against the hosts Argentina, it was Mahamadjonov who opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

Following the golden generation: Manchester City, the RPL, and a stepping stone to Europe

The young Uzbek players who started against Argentina in that U-20 World Cup are now playing on big stages:

Abdukodir Khusanov: Reached the world giant through Energetik-BGU and the French club Lens Manchester Cityand signed a new contract until 2031;

Abbosbek Fayzullayev: Moved from CSKA to the Turkish club Başakşehir and is currently on the radar of the French club Strasbourg;

Umarali Rakhmonaliyev: After Rubin, he headed to the Champions League as an Azerbaijani champion with Sabah and is being monitored by the French club Lens;

Jahongir Urozov and Mahmud Mahamadjonov: Started representing Rubin and Dinamo Makhachkala in the Russian Premier League.

Mahamadjonov's move to the RPL significantly increases his chances of being called up to the Uzbekistan national team under head coach Fabio Cannavaro. As history has shown, the stepping stone path taken by Eldor Shomurodov (via Russia to Roma) and Abdukodir Khusanov (via Belarus to top leagues) will also open doors to the European elite for Mahmud.

Do you think Mahmud Mahamadjonov can secure a starting spot at the Makhachkala club and soon become the national team's primary left-back? Which European league would you like to see him in after the RPL? Leave your thoughts in the comments!