Tragedy in Krasnoyarsk: Bear kills two women picking mushrooms

·55·World
Tragedy in Krasnoyarsk: Bear kills two women picking mushrooms

A tragic incident has occurred in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai, revealing the brutal side of wildlife. Two elderly women from the village of Podtesovo went into the forest to pick mushrooms, where they were attacked and killed by a man-eating bear. The Russian Investigative Committee has issued an official statement regarding this horrific event, warning the public about the severity of the situation.

Key details of the tragedy:

  • Location of the tragedy: Taiga forest near the village of Podtesovo, Krasnoyarsk Krai;

  • Victims: Two elderly women, aged 67 and 73;

  • Timeline of events: The women went into the forest on August 31 and did not return. After an immediate search operation, their bodies were discovered on September 2;

  • Search scope: Volunteers and rescuers thoroughly searched a 200,000-square-meter area of the taiga;

  • Investigation conclusion: The bodies found showed injuries consistent with an attack by a wild animal — a bear.

Two days missing in the taiga and the grim discovery

According to local media and the Investigative Committee, the 67 and 73-year-old women from Podtesovo set off into the forest on August 31 for the autumn mushroom season. However, when they did not return by nightfall, their relatives became concerned and contacted the authorities.

Despite the difficult conditions of the taiga, volunteers and search-and-rescue teams launched a large-scale operation. The NGS24 portal reported that nearly 200,000 square meters were searched. Unfortunately, on September 2, two days after the women went missing, their bodies were found deep in the forest, just 3-4 kilometers from the village. Preliminary examinations confirmed that their deaths were caused by a bear attack.

Investigative Committee warning: Avoid forest trips!

In light of this tragedy, the Investigative Committee has issued a strict warning to local residents and visitors. The agency stated that bear activity in the forests is currently extremely high and is urging citizens to refrain from visiting nature, picking mushrooms and berries, and taking forest walks for the time being. Such encounters can have fatal consequences.

In your opinion, what additional measures should government agencies take to ensure public safety in areas with increased wildlife, particularly bear activity? Would a total ban on entering the forest be the right decision? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

KrasnoyarskRussiaBear AttackWildlife SafetyTragedy
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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