Cricketer nears record after 100 km run

A 22-year-old cricketer from Surrey, before delivering a single ball, 62 miles, or 100 kilometers, is on the verge of entering the Guinness World Records after running this distance.

Sam Bodeano began his extraordinary challenge on Saturday at London's famous Lord's Cricket Ground. He ran for approximately 14 hours, reaching Valley End Cricket Clubin Woking on Sunday. This journey put his physical endurance to a severe test.

Bodeano completed the entire distance in full cricket whites, holding a cricket ball in his hand. His grueling run concluded with a cricket match. The athlete took to the field and bowled the first ball to his father.

Surpassing the current record several times over

This attempt was made to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cricket bowling run-up distance for men.

The previous record stood at 15 miles. Bodeano's 62-mile run significantly exceeds the existing mark.

However, the new result has not yet been officially confirmed as a record. The Guinness World Records organization must complete its verification process. Bodeano has submitted evidence of his attempt, which is now being reviewed by the organization's experts.

Supporting a charitable cause through running

Bodeano's extraordinary challenge was not limited to setting a sports record. Through this event, he also aimed to raise funds for The Ruth Strauss Foundation cancer charity.

As a result, nearly 6,000 pounds sterling was raised for charity.

After finishing the run, Bodeano admitted that the journey left him exhausted and sleep-deprived. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the effort for a good cause made the hardship worthwhile.

His journey began before dawn at Lord's, a venue of great significance in English cricket history. He then traveled through London, heading towards the Surrey area.

Despite the long hours and intense fatigue, the athlete kept the cricket ball in his hand throughout the entire route, adhering to the conditions set for the record attempt.