Lida Moniava Not Sent to Pre-Trial Detention: Unexpected Investigative Retreat — Sensational Court Details

·3·World
Lida Moniava Not Sent to Pre-Trial Detention: Unexpected Investigative Retreat — Sensational Court Details

The preliminary court hearing regarding the criminal case against Lida Moniava, founder and head of the renowned 'Dom s mayakom' ('Lighthouse House') charity foundation, which helps terminally ill children in Russia, has concluded. The investigative body did not request that the well-known public figure, accused of spreading 'fakes' about the Russian army, be placed in a pre-trial detention center (SIZO). The court imposed restrictive measures instead. The proceedings were at the center of significant public and human rights activist attention.

Hundreds of people outside the courtroom and strict restrictions imposed

According to various estimates, between 200 and 400 citizens, volunteers, and colleagues gathered around the courthouse to support the head of the charity foundation. Against the backdrop of this massive public support, the court imposed the following strict restrictions on Moniava:

  • Nighttime curfew: She is strictly prohibited from leaving her home between 8:00 PM and 8:00 AM;

  • Information blackout: Lida Moniava is banned from using the internet;

  • Restrictions on contact with witnesses: Any form of communication with witnesses involved in the criminal case is prohibited.

“I am against the war and I do not admit guilt”: Moniava’s open statement

The criminal case was initiated due to a post published by the activist on her Telegram channel on February 24, 2023. Moniava categorically denies the charges:

  • Pressure during interrogation: Leaving the courthouse, the philanthropist revealed that investigators tried to persuade her to plead guilty during questioning;

  • Unwavering position: “I am against the war, I do not consider myself guilty, and I want this war to end as soon as possible”, Moniava stated before journalists.

Lawyer’s comment: Why did the investigation suddenly retreat?

According to human rights defender and Moniava’s lawyer Mikhail Biryukov, the fact that the investigative body did not file a motion for pre-trial detention was “completely unexpected” for the defense:

  • Cancellation of yesterday’s plan: According to the lawyer, until recently, investigators intended to request her imprisonment;

  • The powerful voice of the public: “Most likely, the protest and public outrage against the authorities' actions toward Lida had an effect. I think this is one of the few cases where public solidarity has truly played a decisive role”, the lawyer said.

The trial of the foundation head, who has provided vital assistance to seriously ill children and their families for years, is being closely monitored by international and Russian civil society.

Do you think it is right for philanthropists who save terminally ill children to be persecuted for their political views? Is public unity and broad support capable of changing state decisions? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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