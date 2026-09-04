Mirjalol Qosimov: On the victory over Khorezm and missed opportunities

·28·Sport
Mirjalol Qosimov: On the victory over Khorezm and missed opportunities

Uzbekistan Super LeagueMirjalol Qosimov, head coach of AGMK, attended the post-match press conference after his team secured a crucial 1-0 victory at home against Khorezm in the 20th round. The Almalyk coach spoke openly and critically about the importance of the 3 points gained, the team's struggle to convert chances in the final third, and the players' psychological state.

“We only converted one out of 5-6 chances”: Criticism of missed opportunities

While emphasizing that his team played attractive football again, Mirjalol Qosimov noted that there is still a lot of work to be done on finishing:

  • 3 points and attractive football: “The important thing is that we got 3 points. It was a game the fans enjoyed. We were playing well in previous matches too, but we were struggling to score. Today, thank God, we were able to convert one of our 5-6 clear-cut chances.”

  • “Such things cannot be forgiven”: “In the second half, Aziz Kholmurodov alone had at least three 100% chances. Nodir and Asad also found themselves in very favorable positions. Honestly, such chances should not be wasted. We are working on it, explaining it to the players. I hope they draw the right conclusions and we will see more goals in the upcoming matches.”

“If strikers don't score, punishment on the counter is inevitable”: Psychology and Nematov's saves

The coach elaborated on journalists' questions regarding how the recent goal drought has affected the players' morale:

  • No psychological pressure: “If it had a negative impact on their psychology, we wouldn't be creating so many chances. For example, in the match against Nasaf, the opposing goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov saved his team from certain goals. Failing to convert chances is a situation that happens often not only to us but in world football as well.”

  • A goal is the product of team effort: “The rest depends on the individual skill of the players. This is also a matter of experience. If strikers cannot convert created chances, it is easy for the opponent to punish us on the counter-attack. The guys understand the situation correctly, they are working hard, and I believe they will make better use of these opportunities in the next rounds.”

Ending a three-match goal drought, the Almalyk side moved up to 5th place in the league table with 32 points following this victory.

In your opinion, is the lack of composure or bad luck the reason for AGMK strikers missing clear goal-scoring opportunities? Can Mirjalol Qosimov's team catch up with the leaders in the title race and the fight for the top three? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

AGMKMirjalol QosimovUzbekistan Super LeagueFootballKhorezm
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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