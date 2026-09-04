In the 6th round of the Swiss Super League, football fans witnessed a real thriller. The defender of the Uzbekistan national team, Behruz Karimov playing for Lugano, hosted Servette at home and secured a 1:0 victory thanks to a goal scored in the 90+4th minute of stoppage time. Following this win, the team, which has not dropped any points, has reclaimed the lead in the league table.

Behruz Karimov in the starting lineup: High rating for the Uzbek defender

This match was a major step for the young Uzbek talent:

First time in the starting XI: Behruz Karimovmade his first start for Lugano and fully justified the coach's trust;

67 minutes of solid performance: The Uzbek legionnaire acted with discipline in the defensive line before being replaced by Zanotti in the 67th minute;

7-point recognition: For his useful actions, activity in duels, and tactical discipline, Karimov was deservedly rated 7.0 by analysts.

Penalty drama and salvation in the 90+4th minute

The clash at the AIL Arena was a tough and intense test for both teams:

Servette's missed opportunity: In the 20th minute, the visitors had a golden chance to open the scoring, but Mraz failed to convert the penalty;

Ajeti's golden goal: Just when the match seemed destined for a draw, substitute Albian Ajeti scored in the 90+4th minute, securing three points for Lugano.

Tournament table: 100 percent record and sole leadership

After this victory, Lugano significantly strengthened its position in the Swiss championship:

Return to the top: Having won all 5 matches played, Lugano reached 15 points, surpassing Young Boys (14 points) and reclaiming the 1st place;

One game in hand: Lugano still has one game in hand, which further increases their advantage in the title race;

Servette's position in the lower half: The visitors, with 4 points, remain in 10th place out of 12 teams.

Swiss Super League. Round 6

Lugano — Servette — 1:0

September 3. AIL Arena

Goal: Albian Ajeti (90+4).

Missed penalty: Mraz (20, Servette).

Lugano lineup: Ballmoos, Papadopoulos, Kelvin, Delcroix, Bislimi, KARIMOV (Zanotti, 67), Candice (Grgic, 46), dos Santos (Pilstrom, 74), Cimignani (Espinoza, 90+2), Steffen, Moncada (Ajeti, 67).

Do you think Behruz Karimov will become a regular starter for Lugano and win the Swiss championship with his team? What are your impressions of our compatriot's debut and performance in the European elite? Leave your thoughts in the comments!