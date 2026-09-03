Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Michael Page — A Clash of Grappling Mastery and Unorthodox Striking

Uzbek renowned MMA fighter Nursulton Ruziboev is approaching the most serious and high-profile fight of his career. On September 5, at the prestigious UFC Fight Night Paris tournament hosted by the French capital, our compatriot will face the world-famous Michael "Venom" Page, known for his extraordinary movements.

For the 32-year-old Ruziboev, currently ranked 15th in the UFC middleweight division, this is not just another bout, but a decisive step toward the top-10 elite. The 39-year-old British veteran Page is ready to show his strength after returning from the welterweight division to the 84 kg class.

Ruziboev's Main Weapon: Dominance on the Ground and First-Round Sensations

The statistics of the fighter from Andijan are enough to cause serious concern in the opponent's camp:

Terrifying finish rate: Nursulton has 37 wins, 9 losses, and 2 draws. Of his 37 victories, 21 were by submission and 13 by knockout;

First-round "killer": 26 of the Uzbek athlete's fights ended prematurely within the first 5 minutes. According to official UFC data, his finish rate is 80 percent;

Baku triumph and streak: In a fight held in Baku on June 27, Ruziboev defeated Russian Andrey Pulyaev via submission in the 2nd minute of the first round. This was his third consecutive UFC win and his 13th victory in his last 14 fights.

The Unexpected Danger of "Venom": Distance Control and Unorthodox Kickboxing

Michael "Venom" Page (25–3) is one of the most awkward and experienced stylistic opponents Ruziboev has ever faced:

Hands down and deceptive movements: Page's free-flowing style based on karate and kickboxing, his ability to gauge distance, and his powerful strikes from unexpected angles always keep opponents off balance;

Middleweight experience: The British fighter has defeated dangerous names like Shara Bullet and Jared Cannonier at 84 kg, and after a decision win over Sem Patterson at 77 kg, he has returned to middleweight;

Page's task: Maintain long distance, prevent Ruziboev from closing the gap, and score points while standing.

The Fate of the Fight: A Clash of Scenarios

In this confrontation, the main factor will be who can impose their game:

Ruziboev's plan: Nursulton is not inferior to Page in height and reach. His main goal is to deny the Englishman space, pin him against the cage, and take the fight to the ground via clinch and takedowns;

The decisive 1st round: If Ruziboev can control Page early and take him down, the probability of an early finish in favor of our compatriot is very high. Conversely, if the bout turns into a long-range striking exchange, "Venom's" experience could prevail.

On the evening of September 5, Nursulton Ruziboev will fight not only to defend his 15th ranking but to firmly establish himself among the division's brightest stars.

Do you think Nursulton Ruziboev can stop Michael Page's unorthodox movements on the ground? How will the fight end: another first-round finish for Nursulton or a full-distance battle? Leave your predictions in the comments!