Nvidia introduces RTX Spark platform for Windows-PC market

·16·Technology
Nvidia introduces RTX Spark platform for Windows-PC market

Nvidia has officially announced the new RTX Spark platform for Windows-PC, preparing to enter the consumer processor market. According to Ixbt.com, the first laptops and desktops based on this architecture will be released in October 2026, with leading global brands expected to present their devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

The new platform is backed by technology giants such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Microsoft. These companies plan to bring various form-factor devices powered by the Nvidia N1X SoC to the market, which could bring significant changes to the Windows ecosystem.

Technical capabilities of the N1X processor

The Nvidia N1X SoC combines the Arm-based Grace CPU, advanced Blackwell RTX integrated graphics, and high-speed unified memory. The system is available in two main configurations, offering customers a wide range of choices.

The high-end version is equipped with a 20-core Grace CPU and a Blackwell GPU with 6144 CUDA cores. For comparison, this is equivalent to the number of cores in the desktop GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card. The unified memory for this version ranges from 24 GB to 128 GB, used in both laptops and compact desktops.

The smaller version features 18 CPU cores and a GPU with 5120 CUDA cores. In terms of compute units, this exceeds even the desktop RTX 5060 Ti model. The memory capacity for this version ranges from 24 GB to 32 GB, initially intended only for laptops.

Gaming and AI potential

For gamers, Nvidia promises 100 FPS at 1440p resolution using ray tracing and DLSS technologies. The platform fully supports NVIDIA's latest scaling and frame generation technologies, such as DLSS 5, DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation.

Special attention is also paid to AI capabilities. Thanks to unified memory, top-tier 128 GB systems can run AI agents handling models with up to 120 billion parameters and a context window of up to 1 million tokens. The full NVIDIA AI software stack is also supported.

For content creators, hardware acceleration for 4:2:2 video and the ability to work with 3D scenes up to 90 GB using OptiX and hardware ray tracing will be key advantages. Manufacturers can produce RTX Spark laptops starting at 14 mm in thickness, with Nvidia guaranteeing sufficient battery life for a full workday. Exact pricing for the devices has not yet been announced.

NvidiaRTX SparkProcessorArtificial IntelligenceLaptops
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