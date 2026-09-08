Are "taxi drivers" changing their profession? Their number has decreased by almost 300 thousand

A sharp decline in the number of drivers engaged in passenger transportation via aggregators is being observed in our country. According to official data, by the beginning of September 2026, their number stands at 481.1 thousand (at the beginning of the year this figure was 574.6 thousand, and on September 1, 2025, it was 777.1 thousand). In particular, the number of female drivers also decreased from 4,726 to 4,107. So, what is actually causing drivers to massively leave this industry, and what problems are hidden behind the disrupted balance? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the real situation of working in a car bought on credit and why couriers' income is prevailing.

Three main reasons why drivers are quitting the profession

According to the analyses of well-known economist Otabek Bakirov, the main factors causing the crisis in the industry are as follows:

Fuel problem: More than half of the income of taxis running on gasoline or propane is spent solely on fuel. As for methane, huge queues and time losses occur due to interruptions during November-March.

High commission of aggregators: While the commission rate was 10–14% when the market opened, they now withhold 20–24% of drivers' income. The expert notes that drivers are now working more for the benefit of aggregators rather than for themselves.

Increase in the tax burden: Despite the activity being taxed at a 1% rate, a mandatory social tax is planned to be introduced starting next year.

«Drivers are now working more for the profit of aggregators rather than for themselves. Although aggregators (taxi ordering services) are sharply increasing the commission amount for drivers, the relevant state bodies regulating the market (the antimonopoly committee) are criticized for not taking serious measures against this situation,» — the experts emphasize.

Sharp decline in statistics and numbers

Changes in the industry and the reduction in the number of drivers took the following form:

Period indicators Total number of drivers Number of female drivers September 1, 2025 777.1 thousand 4,726 Beginning of 2026 574.6 thousand — Beginning of September 2026 481.1 thousand 4,107

The main solution and the superiority of the courier service

The most important question that interests many is — why are people massively leaving taxi driving? The most important solution and conclusion is that, according to Otabek Bakirov, driving a taxi with a credit-financed car today is not as profitable and attractive as it was 2–3 years ago. Even on some days, delivery service couriers are earning more money than taxi drivers, which has radically changed the situation in the industry.

In your opinion, if the high commissions of aggregators and the tax burden are not eased, what will the situation regarding transport services in cities look like in the near future? Leave your opinion in the comments and share this important analysis with your loved ones!