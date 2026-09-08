Vivo X500 flagship series to be unveiled on September 21

·55·Technology
Vivo X500 flagship series to be unveiled on September 21

Vivo has announced the official launch date for its new flagship smartphones. According to ixbt.com, the new series, consisting of the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max, will be unveiled in the Chinese market on September 21 of this year. These devices are expected to take mobile photography capabilities to a new level and create serious competition in the flagship market. This is reported by news source.

The manufacturer has focused primarily on optical capabilities and image quality in the new series. It is reported that the X500 Pro model will be the first in the world to be equipped with the new BluePrint LightGuard 900 sensor. This sensor is based on the Sony LYT-910 and, combined with ultra-wide dynamic range technology, is capable of providing a dynamic range of up to 17 stops.

Models and their optical capabilities

The devices in the new series differ significantly from each other in the features and capabilities of their main cameras. According to preliminary information, the base Vivo X500 model includes a 1/1.28-inch LYTIA-828 main sensor, a LYTIA-610 telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle module. The mid-range X500 Pro will also be equipped with the LYTIA-610 sensor.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max, the most advanced model in the series, may receive a 200-megapixel HP0 telephoto camera in addition to two 50-megapixel sensors. Also, the main and periscope cameras of the Pro versions will have access to a seven-level stabilization system according to the CIPA standard.

Video and AI capabilities

According to the source, special attention has also been paid to high-quality video recording capabilities in the new series. The X500 Pro model offers the ability to record 4K video at 240 fps for slow-motion footage, as well as 4K video at 120 fps with support for HDR, 10-bit 4:2:2, Log, and the ACES system.

The software of the devices has also been enriched with advanced technologies. Vivo is introducing an AI assistant to its devices that analyzes the frame and provides recommendations on settings, composition, and poses. Additionally, the brand's proprietary editor will feature a function that automatically selects color grading for photos.

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