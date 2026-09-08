MediaTek Helio G99+ Announced: New Chip for Budget Phones

·24·Technology
MediaTek Helio G99+ Announced: New Chip for Budget Phones

An updated version of the popular 4G processor designed for the budget smartphone market has been unveiled. According to ixbt.com, MediaTek has officially introduced the Helio G99+ chip, with a primary focus on expanding RAM capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Technical Specifications and Modernization

The new platform retains the core architecture of its successful predecessor while being adapted to modern requirements. This processor continues to be manufactured using TSMC's 6nm process technology.

The CPU configuration remains unchanged: it includes two 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Graphics tasks are still handled by the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The main change occurred in RAM support. While the previous version worked with LPDDR4X memory at a maximum speed of 4266 Mbps, the Helio G99+ model supports LPDDR5X memory with speeds reaching up to 5500 Mbps.

Capabilities and Market Demands

Other technical capabilities remain largely unchanged. Specifically, the chip continues to support UFS 2.2 storage, cameras up to 108 megapixels, and a Cat-13 4G modem with Dual VoLTE technology.

Experts note that this new version is not a fundamentally new generation platform, but a targeted modernization of a proven solution. This allows manufacturers to release new devices without significant hardware or software changes.

The main reason for creating the Helio G99+ chip is the shift in the RAM market. Global manufacturers are gradually shifting their capacity toward more expensive products like HBM, DDR5, and LPDDR5X.

Consequently, LPDDR4X production is decreasing, and its price is rising. The new processor allows companies to use more modern and accessible memory types while keeping the cost of budget 4G smartphones under control.

MediaTekHelio G99+SmartphonesProcessorsTechnology
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