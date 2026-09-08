With the help of MIA, a 2-year-old girl was returned to her mother's arms

·0·Society
With the help of MIA, a 2-year-old girl was returned to her mother's arms

The dearest place for every child is a mother's embrace. In such a fateful matter, justice prevailed, and the minor child was returned to her mother's upbringing.

According to the enforcement sheet of the Kurgantepa Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases dated 01.08.2026, it was determined that the 2-year-old child should be taken from the respondent R.A. and placed under the care of her mother Q.D.

In order to ensure the execution of this enforcement document, as a result of compulsory enforcement actions carried out by the state bailiff of the Bureau's Khanabad city department, the child was successfully returned to her mother's arms.

This was not just an enforcement action, but an important step taken toward the child's happy childhood. A new life has begun for the child, who now has the opportunity to grow up in her mother's love and care.

The little girl's reunion with her mother turned into an emotionally rich moment, leaving a warm impression on the hearts of those gathered.

Protecting the rights and interests of citizens, especially the interests of minors, always remains a priority task for the Mandatory Enforcement Bureau.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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