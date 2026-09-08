Washington has sharply intensified its policy against Tehran and taken serious steps regarding countries in the region. According to Axios, US embassies have been instructed to demand that Central Asian states immediately and systematically halt all trade with Iran. So, what risks are hidden behind this ultimatum, and how will this affect Uzbekistan's trade relations with Iran? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue — the trade volume between the two countries and the specific figures for corridors vital to our economy.

The US's firm demarche and the threat of sanctions

According to American officials, countries, companies, and private individuals continuing to do business with Iran could face severe sanctions and be cut off from the dollar system.

The essence of the demands: Through diplomatic channels, there is a demand to identify and put an end to the illegal commercial activities of Iranian companies.

Central Asia's response: So far, the official response of regional states to this demand has not been disclosed.

“Any person or company continuing to trade with Iran could be subject to sanctions and cut off from the dollar system,” US officials warn.

Indicators of Uzbekistan-Iran trade relations

Although Uzbekistan's economic cooperation with Iran does not account for a large share of total foreign trade, it is of strategic importance for logistics and infrastructure:

Type of indicator Data and quantities Trade turnover (January–June 2026) 305 million dollars (a 37.5% increase compared to the previous year) Share of direct trade Less than 1% of Uzbekistan's total foreign trade Joint projects Currently, 29 investment and production projects are being implemented

The main solution and transit risk

The most important question on everyone's mind is why this undeniable demand is sensitive for Uzbekistan? The most important solution and figure is that, although direct trade is small, nearly 9% of Uzbekistan's total imports (including 14.8% of technological equipment) and approximately 10% of exports (textiles and cotton fiber) pass through Iranian ports and transport corridors.

How do you think this US demand will affect Central Asian logistics and Uzbekistan's foreign trade relations? Leave your opinion in the comments and share this important analysis with your loved ones!