Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Uzbekistan: what is happening in the market?

An interesting situation has once again emerged in the gasoline market of Uzbekistan: at a time when the country is sharply increasing its fuel imports, imported gasoline is facing shortages at some gas stations, with prices exceeding 20,000 soums.

The disappearance of AI-95 gasoline imported from Russia at some filling stations in Tashkent, and its delayed appearance at others, has brought the supply issue back to the agenda. According to Avtostrada, Russian AI-95 has not been sold at Lukoil gas stations for over a month, while fuel is arriving at Tatneft stations with significant delays.

Most interestingly, this situation coincides with a period when the country is increasing its gasoline imports to record levels.