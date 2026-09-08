Husanov in the Champions League: Important debut expected for Manchester City against Porto!

The new season of the UEFA Champions League begins with a very exciting event for Uzbek fans. Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov will start his UEFA Champions League journey today with “Manchester City”. The “Citizens” will travel to Portugal to face Porto in the first round of the league phase. So, will Husanov start today and what kind of serious test awaits him? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the exact kick-off time and the stadium name with all the details.

Trip to Portugal and an unexpected opportunity in the starting XI

Husanov was included in the official 22-man squad that traveled to Portugal, which means there is a high chance the Uzbek defender will feature in today's match.

AS newspaper prediction: In the pre-match lineup information, it is expected that Husanov will start, and on the newspaper's match page, he is listed in the “Manchester City” starting XI.

Official confirmation: However, since there is still time before the match, it is too early to accept this as the final official lineup.

“If he plays, he will start the 2026/27 Champions League season with “Manchester City” in a big game in Portugal,” analytical reports emphasize.

Current form of the teams and pre-match statistics

Both teams are continuing the new season successfully and remain unbeaten:

Club Name Current season status and results Manchester City The team led by Enzo Maresca won all three of their opening Premier League matches Porto The Portuguese club has won all five of its opening domestic league matches

The main solution and when is the match time?

The most important question that interests many is when and where will this clash against such a serious opponent take place? The most important figure and solution is that, the Porto vs. Manchester City clash at the Dragão Stadium starts on September 8 at 00:00 (night of September 9) Tashkent time . This match will become a real testing ground for both City and Husanov.

Do you think Abduqodir Husanov will start for Manchester City and be able to stop Porto's attacks? Leave your opinion in the comments and share this important news with your football-loving friends!