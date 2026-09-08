Samsung allocates half of its 4 nm capacity to HBM4 base dies

·37·Technology
Samsung allocates half of its 4 nm capacity to HBM4 base dies

South Korean tech giant Samsung has redirected a significant portion of its 4 nm process capacity toward memory production. According to ZDNet, more than half—specifically 50-60%—of these advanced capacities have been allocated to producing base dies for next-generation HBM4 memory. This strategic move is driven by the surging demand for components designed for AI and high-performance computing systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is known that Samsung is one of the leaders in supplying chips based on 2 nm standards. However, such SoCs remain limited, and the company's primary semiconductor products are still manufactured using 4 nm technology. Currently, a large portion of these capacities has been adapted for the infrastructure required to create modern memory modules.

HBM4 architecture and base dies

HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) consists of a special stack of multiple DRAM chips. At the foundation of this complex structure lies the base die. Although the memory itself is created using entirely different methods and technological processes, the base die serving as its foundation is manufactured on lines typically used for logic SoC chips.

This is precisely why Samsung has mobilized more than half of its total capacity from the previous generation 4 nm process for this task. According to the source, the total capacity of the relevant production lines is 30,000 silicon wafers per month. This allows the company to stably meet the demand for the latest types of memory modules.

Experts believe that the rapid development of AI technologies and the expansion of data centers are further strengthening the integration between memory and processors. Samsung's allocation of 4 nm lines for HBM4 base dies is linked to the need for rapid adaptation to market demands. Consequently, the company aims to further solidify its position in the high-speed memory segment.

SamsungHBM4TechnologySemiconductorsChips
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

MediaTek Helio G99+ Announced: New Chip for Budget PhonesMediaTek Helio G99+ Announced: New Chip for Budget PhonesToday, 10:54Vivo X500 flagship series to be unveiled on September 21Vivo X500 flagship series to be unveiled on September 21Today, 09:51Absolute innovation from Apple: Hours left until the iPhone 18 Pro and Ultra presentationAbsolute innovation from Apple: Hours left until the iPhone 18 Pro and Ultra presentationToday, 09:29Opendoor founder launches AI project to tackle labor shortages in constructionOpendoor founder launches AI project to tackle labor shortages in constructionToday, 07:21Sony brings back the legendary WH-1000XM4 headphones in a new versionSony brings back the legendary WH-1000XM4 headphones in a new versionToday, 00:55What is known about Apple's upcoming presentation and the first foldable iPhoneWhat is known about Apple's upcoming presentation and the first foldable iPhoneYesterday, 20:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8