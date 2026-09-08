US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on September 9
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The US dollar exchange rate valid for September 9 is expected to increase by 16–17 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.
Best rates for selling dollars to banks:
• Universalbank — 11,785 soums.
• Anorbank — 11,780 soums.
• Hayotbank — 11,780 soums.
• NBU — 11,780 soums.
• TuronBank — 11,780 soums.
Best rates for buying dollars from banks:
• Asakabank — 11,820 soums.
• Tengebank — 11,820 soums.
• Davrbank — 11,830 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,830 soums.
The exchange rate may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rate.
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