US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on September 9

·35·Economy
US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on September 9

The US dollar exchange rate valid for September 9 is expected to increase by 16–17 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Universalbank — 11,785 soums.

• Anorbank — 11,780 soums.

• Hayotbank — 11,780 soums.

• NBU — 11,780 soums.

• TuronBank — 11,780 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Asakabank — 11,820 soums.

• Tengebank — 11,820 soums.

• Davrbank — 11,830 soums.

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,830 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rate.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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