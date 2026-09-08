Fuel prices are driving up food costs: What awaits us in autumn?

Prices in the consumer market in our country are rising sharply once again, causing justified public dissatisfaction. In August, food products made up exactly 19 out of the 30 goods that experienced the fastest price growth. According to economists, the main factor directly or indirectly driving inflation is the artificial and continuous increase in fuel prices. So, how will the relentless growth of fuel prices affect transportation and logistics costs, and what will the market situation look like in the autumn season? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue—the huge disparities between regions and the exact cost of our national dish.

The impact of fuel prices on the food chain

According to the analyses of well-known economist Otabek Bakirov, the rise in fuel costs is sharply increasing transportation expenses for all types of goods. This, in turn, burdens the entire food supply chain and will inevitably intensify inflationary pressure during the autumn season.

Food dominance: Last month, the majority of goods that saw the highest price increases fell precisely under daily consumer food products.

Logistics issues: The rise in fuel prices is directly impacting prices by increasing transport costs over the distance from producers to store shelves.