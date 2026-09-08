Fuel prices are driving up food costs: What awaits us in autumn?

·62·Society
Fuel prices are driving up food costs: What awaits us in autumn?

Prices in the consumer market in our country are rising sharply once again, causing justified public dissatisfaction. In August, food products made up exactly 19 out of the 30 goods that experienced the fastest price growth. According to economists, the main factor directly or indirectly driving inflation is the artificial and continuous increase in fuel prices. So, how will the relentless growth of fuel prices affect transportation and logistics costs, and what will the market situation look like in the autumn season? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue—the huge disparities between regions and the exact cost of our national dish.

The impact of fuel prices on the food chain

According to the analyses of well-known economist Otabek Bakirov, the rise in fuel costs is sharply increasing transportation expenses for all types of goods. This, in turn, burdens the entire food supply chain and will inevitably intensify inflationary pressure during the autumn season.

  • Food dominance: Last month, the majority of goods that saw the highest price increases fell precisely under daily consumer food products.

  • Logistics issues: The rise in fuel prices is directly impacting prices by increasing transport costs over the distance from producers to store shelves.

"The unstoppable rise in fuel prices is making transport costs and the entire food chain heavier — the inflation effect will intensify even more in autumn," experts note.

Sharp differences in plov and meat prices across regions

Across the republic, the price of our national dish — plov — was observed to have risen in almost all regions, yet significant disparities exist between them:

Regions

Plov price or dynamics

Key indicators

Andijan region

The only region where prices fell

1 kg of plov became 1 percent cheaper (meat dropped from 114,907 to 111,713 sums)

Fergana region

Most expensive meat

Meat price amounted to 127,491 sums, which is 14.1 percent more expensive than in Andijan

Tashkent city

Most expensive plov

The price of 1 kg of plov in the capital reached 130,285 sums

The main solution and autumn forecast

The most pressing question on everyone's mind is why prices dropped in only one region and how the other ingredients changed. According to experts' calculations, the price of plov decreased in August solely due to a slight drop in meat prices in Andijan. In all other regions, a kilogram of plov increased in price by up to 2.1 percent. Furthermore, except for peas, all other ingredients used in preparing plov maintained an upward price trend.

In your opinion, what effective measures should be taken against the sharp rise in food and fuel prices during the autumn season? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis with your loved ones!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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