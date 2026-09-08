New gas-condensate field discovered in Kashkadarya

A new gas-condensate field named «Patron» has been discovered in the Mirishkor district of the Kashkadarya region. According to preliminary estimates, the field's reserves amount to nearly 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Drilling operations for exploration well No. 1 of the field began based on the results of 3D seismic surveys conducted in 2025 by China's BGP company.

Upon completion of the drilling work, formations at a depth of 3296–3339 meters were tested. As a result, industrial-scale natural gas was obtained. The initial production volume of the well amounts to 500 thousand cubic meters per day.

According to reports, «Patron» is considered a relatively small field. Its exploration well No. 1 was connected to the gas transmission system and put into operation on September 2, 2026.

Currently, specialists are conducting gas-dynamic and gas-condensate studies to determine the exact production performance indicators of the well.