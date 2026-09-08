Attention all students: The online payment contract system is now live!

·52·Society
Attention all students: The online payment contract system is now live!

The process of issuing payment contracts for students of higher education institutions in Uzbekistan, including newly admitted first-year students, continues in a fully digitalized format. Bureaucracy and the hassle of visiting universities to stand in lines are now things of the past. Students of all years can obtain their contracts without leaving home via a special electronic platform. So, through which system is the online application submitted, what will the document look like upon approval, and how should payments be made? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — a mobile app that allows you to instantly download your contract using a smartphone, along with all the details of the process.

Procedure for submitting an online application and the benefits of the system

The process of obtaining a contract in the higher education system consists of a few simple steps:

  • Special electronic portal: To obtain a payment contract, students can register through the official kontrakt.edu.uz website and submit a quick online application;

  • Admission committee approval: All submitted applications are reviewed by the admissions committee of the respective higher education institution and approved in a short time;

  • Reliable QR-code system: Once the application is approved, a payment contract with a legal QR-code, which does not require an official seal, is generated through the system;

  • Timely payment: Students must download the approved electronic contract to their device and make the designated payments on time.

"An opportunity has been created to register via the kontrakt.edu.uz system and submit an online contract application without unnecessary hassle and waiting in lines," the official statement reads.

Main solution and smartphone accessibility

The most important question that interests many students is how to quickly process a contract when a computer is not available. The key solution and conclusion is that to further simplify this process, students can submit applications for contracts not only via the website, but also through the specially developed "KONTRAKT EDU" mobile application directly from their smartphones in just a few minutes and obtain the approved document.

In your opinion, to what extent has the transition of payment contracts to an online format reduced waiting lines and bureaucracy? Did this convenience help you or your loved ones in the new academic year? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important guide with all your friends studying under contract!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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