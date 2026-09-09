Now traveling to Thailand does not require going to Moscow...

The procedure for Uzbek citizens traveling to Thailand is changing. Starting from September 15, visa requirements will be introduced for citizens of our country, but there is an important relief regarding document processing — it is not required to personally go to Moscow to pay the visa fee.

This opportunity can save time and expenses for Uzbeks planning a trip to Thailand. However, there is also a requirement related to confirming financial solvency during the visa application process.

What will change from September 15?

According to the new rules, starting from September 15, citizens of Uzbekistan will need to obtain a visa to enter Thailand.

This means it is necessary to prepare documents in advance and take the visa processing procedure into account before the trip.

The issue that may raise the most questions is related to paying the visa fee.

Going to Moscow is not required

The applicant is not obliged to personally travel to Russia to pay the visa fee.

This can be done in Moscow by:

a representative;

a tour operator;

an acquaintance or a close person.

Therefore, those planning to obtain a Thai visa from Uzbekistan will not need to make a special trip to Moscow.

However, how much money should be in the bank account?

One of the important requirements in the visa process is confirming financial capability.

When submitting an application, a bank statement confirming the presence of at least 1.2 thousand US dollars in the account for a family is required.

Thus, those planning a trip should prepare not only their passport and visa documents, but also a certificate confirming funds in their bank account.

Important aspect: Going to Moscow is not required, but confirming the financial requirement remains an essential part of the visa process.

Uzbeks need to pay attention to what?

Briefly summarizing the main aspects for citizens planning a trip to Thailand:

Issue New procedure Visa requirement Introduced from September 15 Personal visit to Moscow Not required Paying the visa fee Can be done through a representative, tour operator, or acquaintance in Moscow Financial confirmation Bank statement required Minimum funds At least $1.2 thousand for a family

Most important conclusion

It is important not to confuse two aspects in the new procedure for Uzbeks planning to visit Thailand.

First, a visa will be required starting September 15. Second, personally traveling to Moscow to make the visa-related payment is not required.

However, during the application process, it is required to confirm the availability of at least 1.2 thousand dollars for the family.

Therefore, those with travel plans to Thailand are advised to prepare visa documents in advance, taking financial requirements and payment procedures into account.