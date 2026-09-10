Now making noise at this time is prohibited: new rules established

New regulations aimed at ensuring the nighttime peace of citizens have been established in Uzbekistan. According to the rules, making noise that disturbs the peace of citizens is not allowed from 23:00 to 07:00 on weekdays, and from 22:00 to 09:00 on weekends and non-working holidays.

This procedure is outlined in the law "On protecting the population from the harmful effects of noise," which was adopted on September 9.

According to the law, noise levels that do not significantly disturb a person and do not cause serious changes in their body, as defined by sanitary rules and norms, are considered permissible.

Noises that disrupt the peace and normal rest of citizens include household activities in residential areas, construction work, construction machinery and vehicles, as well as noise resulting from the movement of various types of transport.

The Committee for Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health under the Ministry of Health has been designated as the authorized state body in the field of protecting the population from the harmful effects of noise.

Additionally, compensation for damages caused by the harmful effects of noise can be claimed through the courts.

The new law will enter into force three months after the day of its official publication.