A 3.5-thousand-year-old cemetery discovered in Surkhandarya

A cemetery dating back approximately 3.5 thousand years and belonging to the Sapallite culture has been discovered in the Shurchi district of the Surkhandarya region. This archaeological find is estimated to date back to 1700–1500 BC. This was reported by the Cultural Heritage Agency.

According to the reports, the Ozod monument was discovered in 2023 during field-survey operations conducted in the eastern part of the Surkhandarya basin. It is located in the southeastern part of Ozod village, nearly 6 kilometers away from Dalvarzintepa.

The monument, covering an area of approximately 200×100 meters, was found to contain about 100 graves. Since August 15 of this year, archaeological excavations have been underway in more than 10 graves located in its southwestern part.

Initial studies showed that the objects found in the graves and the structure of the burial grounds are characteristic of the Sapallite culture. Radiocarbon analyses and comparative studies of the finds indicate that the monument dates back to 1700–1500 BC.

Experts note that the Ozod monument may be one of the oldest cemeteries in the Surkhandarya basin. Therefore, the find is of significant scientific importance in studying the burial rituals and traditions of the ancient population.

Archaeological excavation and research work are currently ongoing at the monument site.