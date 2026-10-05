“Don't be arrogant, speak with honey on your lips”: Erkinjon Turdimov did not spare officials in Sirdaryo

·1·Society
“Don't be arrogant, speak with honey on your lips”: Erkinjon Turdimov did not spare officials in Sirdaryo

Sirdaryo regional governor Erkinjon Turdimov harshly criticized the system of handling citizens' appeals during a discussion held with state employees, organization heads, and representatives of the 'mahalla seven' in the region. The regional leader called on officials to set aside their arrogance and communicate with the public sincerely and respectfully.

“Everyone should ask themselves a question: What is my duty? Know this, we all have one duty — to serve the people and solve the people's problems! You have no other burden. Serving society is the basis of our salary. If you are not going to listen to a citizen and not going to solve their problem, what use are you?” emphasized Erkinjon Turdimov.

20 days of “People's Control”: Numbers and the most painful areas

A total of 6,040 appeals have been received within a short period on the “Sirdaryo People's Control” electronic platform, which was launched in the region 20 days ago. The issues troubling the population the most are distributed as follows:

  • Employment and poverty: 2,994 appeals (nearly half of all complaints);

  • Housing and communal services: over 1,000 appeals;

  • Social protection issues: 450 appeals.

However, the main focus of the discussion was not on the numbers, but on the fact that the execution of these appeals is being artificially delayed.

In which regions and sectors are appeals being delayed?

Serious shortcomings regarding overdue appeals were identified by region and organization:

  • By region: The deadline for reviewing appeals has been violated in regional organizations — 187, Boyovut district — 108, Yangiyer city — 74, and Mirzaobod district — 63;

  • Anti-records among certain executors:

    • At the “Toza Hudud” enterprise, 68 out of 116 received appeals are overdue;

    • In the Boyovut district employment department, 36 out of 43 appeals are delayed;

    • In the Sardoba district cadastre department, all 25 appeals (100%) currently being processed have not been reviewed on time.

“If he doesn't see the problem, he is blind”: Why are mahalla officials silent?

The regional leader strongly condemned the absolute passivity of women's activists and social workers in the mahallas. According to the analysis, in 2,742 cases, citizens were forced to appeal directly to the regional governor himself instead of the officials in their mahalla.

80 (36 percent) of the women's activists and 16 (7 percent) of the social workers operating in the region's 221 mahallas did not enter a single problem or issue into the system over the 20-day period:

“Look, in the Zarbdor mahalla, 22 out of 25 citizens appealed directly to me. Why did the women's activist only submit 3? And the social protection worker didn't enter a single issue at all. If he doesn't see the problem of the person next to him, he is blind! You must speak to the citizen with honey on your lips. Not arrogantly, not putting yourself above them, but you must treat them as if your friend, mother, sister, or brother has come!” said the governor.

Disciplinary penalties and the issue of suitability for the position

At the end of the meeting, Erkinjon Turdimov gave strict instructions to achieve concrete results for every overdue appeal. Measures were set for leaders who allowed negligence:

  • The issue of the suitability of 2 officials for their current positions will be reviewed in conjunction with the relevant agencies;

  • It was decided that the next disciplinary measures will be applied to 3 leaders.

The regional leader emphasized that the main criterion is not just closing the appeals, but ensuring that people do not have to come to the door of a state agency a second time with the same issue.

Erkinjon TurdimovSirdaryo People's ControlAppeals systemSirdaryo region
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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