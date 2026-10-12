President's open statement regarding the appointment of Erkinjon Turdimov

·50·Uzbekistan
President's open statement regarding the appointment of Erkinjon Turdimov

During a meeting held in the New Tashkent area, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed candid and impactful views on pressing issues in the country's higher education system, the newly established Ministry of Education and Science, and the activities of Erkinjon Turdimov, who has been appointed to this responsible position.

The head of state firmly emphasized that the era of chasing numbers in higher educational institutions has passed, and the main focus must now be on training quality specialists demanded by the real labor market.

"Quantity increased, while quality decreased": New requirement for higher education

The President pointed out that complacency and superficial approaches in the activities of universities and institutes must be put to an end:

  • Targeted preparation: "From now on, every university must clearly define for itself who and what kind of personnel it is preparing. The main requirement will not just be giving students a diploma, but ensuring they find their place in economic sectors," noted Shavkat Mirziyoyev;

  • The problem of low-quality diplomas: The head of state openly criticized the fact that although the number of people with higher education has sharply increased, their level of knowledge and practical skills are insufficient.

Why Erkinjon Turdimov specifically?

The President explained the reason for bringing in a leader who has successfully managed regions for many years to the education system as follows:

"Quantity increased, while quality decreased. I did not bring a person who has been a khokim of four regions to the Ministry of Education for nothing. I appointed my most trusted cadre to this sector for a reason", said the President.

The arrival of Erkinjon Turdimov, who possesses vast management experience, at the helm of the ministry is expected to make a sharp turning point in fully aligning higher and secondary specialized education with the real sector of the economy, regional industry, and local needs.

Shavkat MirziyoyevErkinjon TurdimovMinistry of Education and ScienceHigher education system
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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