6 wanted individuals detained during rapid operations in Namangan

During rapid operations conducted by law enforcement agencies in Namangan region, illegal items and objects were discovered from 103 individuals. In addition, 6 wanted persons were detained. This was reported by the Internal Affairs Department of Namangan region.

As noted, the operations were carried out by employees of the regional DIA and the State Security Service at the residential addresses of individuals prone to committing crimes.

As a result of the inspections, signs of a crime were detected in the actions of 37 individuals, and signs of administrative offenses in 66 individuals. Appropriate documents have been drawn up regarding these cases.

During the rapid operations, 35 bladed weapons were discovered. Furthermore, 19 cases related to the possession, sale, and cultivation of narcotic substances were uncovered. More than 400 grams of narcotic drugs and 11 narcotic plants were seized as material evidence.

In addition, 4 firearms and 2 pneumatic weapons were discovered. Another case related to the illegal storage of foreign currency was also uncovered.

According to the information, as a result of the operations, 15 previously unsolved crimes were also identified. While 6 wanted persons were detained, 2 missing citizens were found.