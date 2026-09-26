6 wanted individuals detained during rapid operations in Namangan

·42·Society
6 wanted individuals detained during rapid operations in Namangan

During rapid operations conducted by law enforcement agencies in Namangan region, illegal items and objects were discovered from 103 individuals. In addition, 6 wanted persons were detained. This was reported by the Internal Affairs Department of Namangan region.

As noted, the operations were carried out by employees of the regional DIA and the State Security Service at the residential addresses of individuals prone to committing crimes.

As a result of the inspections, signs of a crime were detected in the actions of 37 individuals, and signs of administrative offenses in 66 individuals. Appropriate documents have been drawn up regarding these cases.

During the rapid operations, 35 bladed weapons were discovered. Furthermore, 19 cases related to the possession, sale, and cultivation of narcotic substances were uncovered. More than 400 grams of narcotic drugs and 11 narcotic plants were seized as material evidence.

In addition, 4 firearms and 2 pneumatic weapons were discovered. Another case related to the illegal storage of foreign currency was also uncovered.

According to the information, as a result of the operations, 15 previously unsolved crimes were also identified. While 6 wanted persons were detained, 2 missing citizens were found.

Namangan regionInternal Affairs DepartmentState Security Servicedrugs
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

18-year-old guy tries to break into ATM with an axe in Gulistan18-year-old guy tries to break into ATM with an axe in Gulistan16 September 13:27Inspection in the metro: three wanted individuals apprehendedInspection in the metro: three wanted individuals apprehended14 July 12:22Wanted vehicle detained to recover 216 million UZS credit debtWanted vehicle detained to recover 216 million UZS credit debt16 September 16:08Wanted "Volkswagen" car found and placed in impound lotWanted "Volkswagen" car found and placed in impound lot9 September 17:24Wanted "Gentra" car found and placed in impound lotWanted "Gentra" car found and placed in impound lot8 September 11:31Famous Uzbek blogger and fighter «Maxa.dxb» faces arrest in KazakhstanFamous Uzbek blogger and fighter «Maxa.dxb» faces arrest in Kazakhstan19 August 18:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)