New details revealed regarding the rape of a 10-year-old child in Jizzakh

·97·Uzbekistan
New details revealed regarding the rape of a 10-year-old child in Jizzakh

Earlier, it was reported that sexual violence was committed against a 10-year-old child in the city of Jizzakh and that the suspect subsequently died. The Children's Ombudsman provided additional information regarding this incident.

According to preliminary information, an instance of sexual violence against a minor born in 2016 was uncovered. A close relative of the victim reported this to law enforcement agencies.

Currently, inquiries and investigative actions are ongoing regarding this case. According to preliminary data, the suspect A.R. committed suicide following procedural actions.

As part of the investigation, all details of the incident, including other circumstances related to the event, are being examined. Furthermore, the results of appointed forensic examinations are awaited.

On October 5, a case was opened for the minor by the Jizzakh city "Inson" Social Services Center. The child underwent an initial assessment and measures were taken to provide psychological assistance.

At present, the minor has been placed in a safe location. Necessary measures are being implemented to protect their rights and legal interests, ensure their safety, and stabilize their psychological state.

It was stated that additional measures will be determined based on the results once the forensic expert conclusion is received.

JizzakhA.R.Inson Social Services Centersexual violence
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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