Bank employee detained with 100 thousand dollars in Tashkent region

An employee who worked in a management position within the banking system in the Tashkent region was detained during a special operation on suspicion of extorting a large sum of money. He reportedly demanded millions of dollars from a buyer in exchange for resolving the issue of a total of over 20 hectares of land in the Kuyichirchik district.

The incident was uncovered during a joint special operation conducted by officers of the State Security Service (SSS) and the Department under the General Prosecutor's Office.

4 million 250 thousand dollars demanded

According to preliminary data, the head of a department at a bank's regional center promised to resolve the issue of selling a 16.05-hectare land plot in the Kuyichirchik district, as well as formalizing another 4 hectares of land that were in the district administration's reserve.

It was reported that he demanded 4 million 250 thousand dollars from the buyer in exchange for these services.

During the special operation, the suspect was caught red-handed while receiving a part of the requested amount — 100 thousand dollars.

Investigation launched

Reports indicate that a criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident. Necessary investigative actions are currently underway within the framework of the case.

At the same time, all the details of the incident, the motives for demanding the money, and whether there are other participants in the land deal are being clarified.

Furthermore, a legal assessment of the suspect's actions will be given following the investigation results and a court decision.

What lies behind the multi-million dollar demand?

The striking aspect of this case is the extraordinarily large amount of money demanded. We are not talking about a one-time 100 thousand dollars, but rather, according to preliminary data, a 4 million 250 thousand dollar deal.

The special operation was conducted precisely at the moment when the first installment of this money was being received.

Investigative bodies are now expected to study the legal status of the land plots, to whom the authority to sell or formalize them belongs, and what influence the suspect had in this process.

Most importantly, the final conclusion on this case will be known as a result of the investigation and court proceedings. For now, the person's guilt has not been confirmed by a legally binding court verdict.