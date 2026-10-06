Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace

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Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace

An entertainment party organized at the Khudoyarkhan Palace, which is considered the main historical symbol of Kokand city in Fergana region, sparked heated debates and widespread public outcry on social networks. After footage of the unusual event held inside the cultural heritage site was circulated, the Cultural Heritage Agency conducted an internal investigation and issued an official statement.

According to the investigation conclusions, a disciplinary penalty in the form of a reprimand was applied to the director of the Kokand State Museum-Reserve.

The video that shook social networks: How did the controversy begin?

The events unfolded after video footage appeared in the internet segment depicting a banquet and entertainment party involving a group of women inside the historical complex:

  • A noisy party in a historical building: The circulated frames show that dances were organized in the palace courtyard under lights, music, and festive decorations, holding an entertainment event that did not match the atmosphere of the ancient monument;

  • Public discontent: Users and history enthusiasts demanded explanations from officials, stating that a national heritage site, the memory of ancestors, and a monument under state protection cannot be used for such purposes.

Statement by the Cultural Heritage Agency: Illegal and uncoordinated event

After the incident caused a sharp reaction online, the state body responsible for the sector responded promptly:

  • Uncoordinated decision: According to the information provided by the Agency, this entertainment party was arbitrarily organized by the management of the Kokand State Museum-Reserve without agreement with higher-level organizations in the established manner and without the appropriate permits;

  • Disciplinary punishment: The director of the institution was officially reprimanded for taking a cold-blooded approach to their official duties and violating the norms of preserving and utilizing the historical monument.

The responsible agencies reminded that holding such uncoordinated public and entertainment events in the territory of historical and cultural monuments is strictly prohibited, and control will be further strengthened from now on.

Khudoyarkhan PalaceKokand State Museum-ReserveCultural Heritage AgencyKokand party
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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