In Samarkand, citizen digging land in his yard discovers ancient grave remains

In the Payaryk district of Samarkand region, a citizen conducting land excavation work in his yard discovered the remains of an ancient grave that may date back to the Bronze Age. This was reported by the Cultural Heritage Agency.

According to the reports, during the excavation work carried out in the village of Darvozagaza, human skeletal remains, bronze bracelets, various ornaments, and small beads were found.

The citizen informed the Samarkand Institute of Archaeology named after Yahyo Gulomov about the find. Institute specialists inspected the scene, documented the discovered archaeological artifacts and human skeletal remains in the prescribed manner, and accepted them for scientific study.

According to preliminary observations, some of the bronze bracelets stand out with their conical ends and spiral decorations. Their shape and decorations resemble ornaments characteristic of the culture of steppe pastoralist tribes that lived during the final stage of the Bronze Age.

Experts note that similar monuments in the Zarafshan valley usually date back to the 13th–10th centuries BC and are associated with the Andronovo–Tazabagyab cultural circle. However, the exact period and cultural affiliation of the new grave found in Darvozagaza village have not yet been determined.

This issue is expected to be clarified through special archaeological excavations, anthropological research, and laboratory analyses of the metal objects.