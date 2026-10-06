Director who held event at Khudoyarkhan Palace punished

An entertainment event was held without proper agreements on the territory of the historical Khudoyarkhan Palace in Kokand. Following the incident, disciplinary action was taken against the director of the "Kokand" State Museum-Reserve.

According to the Cultural Heritage Agency, on October 3, the "Chopon pati" event involving women was organized under the name "A.klub" on the territory of the Khudoyarkhan Palace. However, this event was not coordinated with the agency in the established manner.

According to current requirements, cultural, educational, public, and other events held in state museums and museum-reserves must be coordinated in advance with the Cultural Heritage Agency.

Since the Khudoyarkhan Palace is considered a cultural heritage site, organizing any event on its territory requires adherence to the rules of preserving the historical appearance, protecting, and using the object.

According to the agency's report, museum-reserve director M. Mavlonqulov was disciplined with a "reprimand" under Article 312 of the Labor Code for failing to properly perform his official duties.

The Cultural Heritage Agency stated that it will further strengthen control over events held in historical sites and museum-reserves in the future.